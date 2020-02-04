 
Johnson brings forward sales ban on diesel and petrol cars to 2035
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 04 February, 2020
Latest News:
Johnson brings forward sales ban on diesel and...
Oil prices plummet in the face of concerns...
STIB stopped sorting garbage after terror attacks...
Belgium will ban all tobacco advertising from 2021...
Foreign drivers make up over half of offenders...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 04 February 2020
    Johnson brings forward sales ban on diesel and petrol cars to 2035
    Oil prices plummet in the face of concerns over coronavirus
    STIB stopped sorting garbage after terror attacks
    Belgium will ban all tobacco advertising from 2021
    Foreign drivers make up over half of offenders in Ghent’s LEZ
    Coronavirus in Belgium: ‘Panic is more dangerous than the virus’
    Painting looted by Nazis found in Royal Library of Belgium
    Woman in Ghent stabbing attack will be charged with attempted murder
    First case of coronavirus confirmed in Belgium
    US group buys Belgian MaSTherCell for $315 million
    Brussels schoolchildren to examine the quality of air they breathe
    Telecom operators divided on ‘hasty’ solution for 5G licences in Belgium
    Old paper prescriptions no longer reimbursed from February
    SNCB to transform the empty ‘palaces’ under Brussels train tracks
    European Commission wants ‘very ambitious’ partnership with London
    STIB seeks over 900 new employees in 2020
    Thirteen men named as main suspects of Brussels attacks
    Flemish television needs more diversity, says Youth Council
    90-year-old man survives night in Antwerp canal
    Price of oil falls following coronavirus impact
    View more

    Johnson brings forward sales ban on diesel and petrol cars to 2035

    Tuesday, 04 February 2020
    © Belga

    The ban on the sale of new diesel and petrol-driven cars in the United Kingdom will be brought forward to 2035, five years earlier than planned, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Tuesday when introducing COP26 on the climate.

    The conservative leader unveiled the measure during a speech delivered in London, given on a platform shared with naturalist David Attenborough and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, to launch the summit to be held in Glasgow (Scotland) in November.

    “Hosting COP26 is an important opportunity for the UK, and nations across the globe to step up in the fight against climate change,” the prime minister stated.

    The UK is aiming for net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. “As we set out our plans to hit our ambitious 2050 net zero target across this year, so we shall urge others to join us in pledging net zero emissions,” Johnson said.

    The speech marks the start of a year of action in the UK to counter the climate emergency, the government indicated.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job