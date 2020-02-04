Johnson brings forward sales ban on diesel and petrol cars to 2035

The ban on the sale of new diesel and petrol-driven cars in the United Kingdom will be brought forward to 2035, five years earlier than planned, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Tuesday when introducing COP26 on the climate.

The conservative leader unveiled the measure during a speech delivered in London, given on a platform shared with naturalist David Attenborough and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, to launch the summit to be held in Glasgow (Scotland) in November.

“Hosting COP26 is an important opportunity for the UK, and nations across the globe to step up in the fight against climate change,” the prime minister stated.

The UK is aiming for net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. “As we set out our plans to hit our ambitious 2050 net zero target across this year, so we shall urge others to join us in pledging net zero emissions,” Johnson said.

The speech marks the start of a year of action in the UK to counter the climate emergency, the government indicated.

The Brussels Times