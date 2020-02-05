 
January 2020 was 3.1°C warmer than average in Europe
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 05 February, 2020
Latest News:
January 2020 was 3.1°C warmer than average in...
Major crash in Antwerp motorway claims second life...
Proximus announces 5G trial at the Port of...
Michelin-starred Belgian chef opens pop-up restaurant by Magritte...
Half of Belgians would change online shopping behaviour...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 05 February 2020
    January 2020 was 3.1°C warmer than average in Europe
    Major crash in Antwerp motorway claims second life as trucker’s licence revoked
    Proximus announces 5G trial at the Port of Antwerp
    Michelin-starred Belgian chef opens pop-up restaurant by Magritte Museum
    Half of Belgians would change online shopping behaviour if returning cost €5
    Flemish dealer arrested in major drug bust in the Philippines
    Pharmaceuticals giant GSK aims to cut 720 jobs in Wallonia
    Belgium’s tech sector aims to create 22,000 new jobs by 2024
    Brussels takes federal government to court over airport noise pollution
    Shisha bar sentenced to €8,000 fine for violating smoking laws
    Institute for Tropical Medicine prepares for possible corona outbreak in Africa
    Half of Belgians think Albert II ‘very dishonest’ after Delphine Boël affair
    First Belgian coronavirus patient, a man from West Flanders in his fifties
    Flemish government wants admission tests for all higher education studies
    Average rent of apartment in Brussels now over €1,000
    Belgian PM to ‘seal renewed friendship between countries’ with visit to Congo
    Over 2,000 Brussels motorists caught driving while drunk or drugged in 2019
    Today is Belgium’s Grey Day, when home-made electricity runs out
    Lawyers for children of IS fighters send in the bailiffs to force the government to act
    Flemish government calls for ‘sound’ post-Brexit agreement
    View more

    January 2020 was 3.1°C warmer than average in Europe

    Wednesday, 05 February 2020
    In Europe, too, it was the warmest January ever. Credit: Rawpixel

    The past month of January was, on average, 3.1°C warmer than the average January months of 1981-2010 in Europe.

    In some places, it was up to 6°C warmer than usual, according to the Copernicus Climate Change Service, which monitors weather and climate data in detail. Worldwide, it was the warmest January ever recorded, surpassing the previous 2016 record with 0.03°C, reports VRT.

    In Europe, too, it was the warmest January ever, being 0.2°C warmer than the previous record in 2007.

    Compared to the 1981-2010 period, which is not the period from the beginning of the Industrial Revolution, but more recently, when global warming had already begun, January 2020 was 3.1°C warmer than average.

    Large parts of the northeast of Europe were even 6°C than normal, over the whole month. Especially Norway, Sweden, Finland and the west of Russia were noticeably warmer, according to the Service.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job