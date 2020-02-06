 
Half million EU citizens have yet to apply for UK residence after Brexit
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 06 February, 2020
Latest News:
Jambon’s visit to Orban draws criticism from Greens,...
Antwerp Chinatown reports slump amid coronavirus fears...
Housing eats up 34% of households’ budgets in...
Identity of man who ‘threatened’ Belgium’s Prince is...
Half million EU citizens have yet to apply...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 06 February 2020
    Jambon’s visit to Orban draws criticism from Greens, sp-a
    Antwerp Chinatown reports slump amid coronavirus fears
    Housing eats up 34% of households’ budgets in Brussels, 30% elsewhere
    Identity of man who ‘threatened’ Belgium’s Prince is revealed
    Half million EU citizens have yet to apply for UK residence after Brexit
    Accused of harassing a teenager, Scottish Minister of Finance resigns
    Belgians’ savings hit a record €281 billion
    Dutch gains popularity as a second language in Brussels
    Coronavirus: Belgian companies offered advice on economic consequences
    Wallonia votes against EU trade pact with Mercosur countries
    First coworking space dedicated especially to women opens in Brussels
    Uncertainty on road rules kills 49 people on Belgian roads every year
    Calls for new Neder-Over-Heembeek tram to run to Vilvoorde
    University of Leuven develops smart technology against scamming
    Telenet begins switching off analogue radio signal in Belgium
    Walloon government will press GSK to limit job losses
    ‘Decathlon killer’ guilty of raping and strangling minor who refused his advances
    6-month-old baby summoned to Brussels court
    100 km/h winds expected in Belgium on Sunday
    Faulty Boeing strands hundreds of Belgians in Jamaica
    View more

    Half million EU citizens have yet to apply for UK residence after Brexit

    Thursday, 06 February 2020
    Of the applications that have been processed so far, almost 60% of EU citizens were granted a permanent residence status. Credit: Belga

    About half a million EU-citizens living in the United Kingdom still have to apply for a residence permit, which they need to be able to keep living in the UK after Brexit.

    The approximately 3.5 million EU citizens who live and often work in the UK can apply for a residence permit so that they can stay there after the end of this year. The application for such a “settled status” is free of charge.

    About 3 million EU citizens and their family members have already applied, but half a million people have yet to do so, reports Het Laatste Nieuws. Those who do not apply for a residence status on time, risk being deported from the country after the end of 2020.

    “It’s the biggest scheme of its kind in British history, and means that EU citizens can evidence their rights for decades to come,” said Interior minister Priti Patel, reports Reuters. “It’s now time for EU countries to adopt a similar scheme,” she added.

    Of the applications that have been processed so far, almost 60% of EU citizens were granted permanent residence, or “settled status.” To be given that status, the applicant must have lived in the UK continuously for at least five years, and started living there before 31 December 2020. Anyone with a settled status, can stay in the UK as long as they want, and can also apply for British citizenship, if they are eligible, according to the UK government.

    Slightly more than 40% were given temporary permission to stay, or a “pre-settled status”, which can later be converted into a permanent one. As soon as they have fulfilled the five years of continuous residence requirement, they can submit an application.

    Theoretically, Brexit happened on 31 January, but the UK will remain in a transition period until the end of 2020, and the future trade relationship between the UK and the EU will now be negotiated.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job