HEMA goods hit Jumbo shelves...

The Dutch supermarket group, Jumbo, and Belgium’s HEMA distribution chain have launched the first stage of their marketing cooperation.

Starting on Thursday, part of the HEMA offering is also available in Jumbo Foodmarkt stores in Breda and Tilburg.

The goods on display include kitchen utensils, stockings and gloves, stationery, glasses, party supplies and candles. For the next 18 months, HEMA goods will be available at all Jumbo stores

The collaboration between the two companies will also be applied in Belgium.

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times