 
‘Alarming’ toxic dust levels near car recycling in Wallonia
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 07 February, 2020
Latest News:
‘Alarming’ toxic dust levels near car recycling in...
Federal government in partnership to take over aero-parts...
Flemish artists boo government leader Jan Jambon at...
Police have no grasp on organised crime activity,...
How the first school strike for climate of...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 07 February 2020
    ‘Alarming’ toxic dust levels near car recycling in Wallonia
    Federal government in partnership to take over aero-parts manufacturer Sabca
    Flemish artists boo government leader Jan Jambon at Music Industry Awards
    Police have no grasp on organised crime activity, says director
    How the first school strike for climate of the year will go down in Brussels
    Wallonia bans arms sales to some but not all parts of Saudi military
    Make flu vaccinations simpler to encourage older people, says mutuality
    Belgium’s renewable energy commitments will be honoured, says Energy Minister
    Number of abortions in Belgium is decreasing
    Youth for Climate will start marching again in Brussels on Friday
    HEMA goods hit Jumbo shelves
    Belgians swap butter for bugs in new food study
    Jambon’s visit to Orban draws criticism from political rivals
    Antwerp Chinatown reports slump amid coronavirus fears
    Housing claims 34% of budgets in Brussels
    Identity of man who ‘threatened’ Belgium’s Prince is revealed
    Half million EU citizens have yet to apply for UK residence after Brexit
    Accused of harassing a teenager, Scottish Minister of Finance resigns
    Belgians’ savings hit a record €281 billion
    Dutch gains popularity as a second language in Brussels
    View more

    ‘Alarming’ toxic dust levels near car recycling in Wallonia

    Friday, 07 February 2020
    © Belga

    Car recycling produces alarming PCB rates in the vicinity of working crushers in Wallonia, it emerged from a report made by the Liège University Hospital Toxicology Department that was consulted by Le Soir.

    Local residents claim they have not been kept informed.

    Toxicologists in Liège analysed various measurements from the atmospheric fallout around the crushers and from samples taken from the gas-and-dust washing sludge. Among the many identified pollutants are found several PCB variants, all dangerously toxic to varying degrees. “The main way of being exposed to these substances is the ingestion of contaminated dust,” the report reads.

    “There can be no doubt” that the identified chemical products “contaminate the whole worksite and are being found in the atmospheric fallout found in the near environment,” the report’s authors claim.

    The matter is being taken extremely seriously by environment minister Céline Tellier’s office (Ecolo). “The very day when this report was communicated to the cabinet, the minister demanded that all her administration’s services concerned prepare a complete analysis of the problem by bringing in the scientific and legal aspects,” it is explained. The fresh assessment should be on the minister’s desk in the next few days.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job