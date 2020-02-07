 
SNCB pays extra workers €100,000 per year to count passengers by hand
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 07 February, 2020
Latest News:
SNCB pays extra workers €100,000 per year to...
Antwerp hospital tests suspected coronavirus patient, despite expected...
Couple convicted after ingestion of liquid ecstasy puts...
Enlargement: Repacking of procedures to join the EU...
‘Alarming’ toxic dust levels near car recycling in...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 07 February 2020
    SNCB pays extra workers €100,000 per year to count passengers by hand
    Antwerp hospital tests suspected coronavirus patient, despite expected ‘false alarm’
    Couple convicted after ingestion of liquid ecstasy puts toddler in coma
    Enlargement: Repacking of procedures to join the EU
    ‘Alarming’ toxic dust levels near car recycling in Wallonia
    Federal government in partnership to take over aero-parts manufacturer Sabca
    Flemish artists boo government leader Jan Jambon at Music Industry Awards
    Belgians swap butter for bugs in new food study
    Police have no grasp on organised crime activity, says director
    How the first school strike for climate of the year will go down in Brussels
    Wallonia bans arms sales to some but not all parts of Saudi military
    Make flu vaccinations simpler to encourage older people, says mutuality
    Belgium’s renewable energy commitments will be honoured, says Energy Minister
    Number of abortions in Belgium is decreasing
    Youth for Climate will start marching again in Brussels on Friday
    HEMA goods hit Jumbo shelves
    Jambon’s visit to Orban draws criticism from political rivals
    Antwerp Chinatown reports slump amid coronavirus fears
    Housing claims 34% of budgets in Brussels
    Identity of man who ‘threatened’ Belgium’s Prince is revealed
    View more

    SNCB pays extra workers €100,000 per year to count passengers by hand

    Friday, 07 February 2020
    The hired students and temporary workers cost the company €100,000 per year. Credit: © Belga

    The Belgian railway company SNCB pays €100,000 each year to hire students and temporary workers to count train passengers, by hand.

    The company does that to see at which stations more, or fewer, trains need to be used, according to François Bellot, the Federal Minister for Mobility, reports VRT.

    Since October 2017, SNCB hires a group of students and temporary workers every year to count the passengers in the Belgian train stations, together with the railway staff, by hand. Over a period of nine days, the number of travellers getting on and off the trains in all stations on the SNCB’s network is counted.

    The hired students and temporary workers cost the company €100,000 per year. For the other staff, counting is part of “their normal performance, so there is no additional cost associated with this task,” said Bellot.

    Related News:

     

    “It is important for SNCB to gain an overview of passenger flows in order to optimise the use of trains and to make the infrastructure in stations passenger-friendly,” said MP Christian Leysen, reports Gazet van Antwerpen. “But this is madness. In the year 2020, there must be more digital solutions,” he said, referring to the metro system in London and the Dutch trains, where wifi is used to count passengers.

    An “automation” like that would indeed provide “greater accuracy”, but those technologies also come at a “high investment cost,” said Bellot. However, he added, an experiment is already running in two stations, in collaboration with Proximus.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job