 
Dozen new traffic lights for bikes to be installed in Flanders
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 07 February, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: the pangolin, potential missing link in the...
Macron wants a European agenda on arms control...
Bright Brussels festival lights up city next week...
Yellow alert for wind gusts on Sunday...
Dozen new traffic lights for bikes to be...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 07 February 2020
    Coronavirus: the pangolin, potential missing link in the chain of transmission
    Macron wants a European agenda on arms control
    Bright Brussels festival lights up city next week
    Yellow alert for wind gusts on Sunday
    Dozen new traffic lights for bikes to be installed in Flanders
    A thousand young people march for the oceans in Brussels
    Belgian prince investigated in alleged global tax evasion network probe
    Belgian consulate general in Lubumbashi officially reopens
    Eastern Belgium’s Citizens’ Council could serve as a model for Europe
    Congolese president invites King Philip to 60th anniversary of independence
    Dolls for sale after Belgium’s first sex doll brothel closes its doors
    K9 officers from across the country pay tribute to Blue and Drago
    Lifeless body found in gardens of Botanique
    VUB gaming app is good news for patients with muscle problems
    UK billed additional €1.3 billion on last day of EU membership
    Coronavirus: global shortage of protective equipment, warns WHO
    Coronavirus: Twitter will promote official info to tackle fake news
    Brussels hop-on hop-off buses to go electric by next year
    Deliveroo convicted for concealed employment in France
    SNCB pays extra workers €100,000 per year to count passengers by hand
    View more

    Dozen new traffic lights for bikes to be installed in Flanders

    Friday, 07 February 2020
    Credit: Flickr/Ivan Radic

    Flanders will install about a dozen new traffic lights for bicycles in the next few months, regional Mobility Minister Lydia Peeters announced on Friday in response to a written letter.

    Under the usual three traffic lights, a fourth will be placed to tell cyclists whether to go straight or turn right when the general light is on red.

    Thus far only the city of Bruges has the fourth light. It will now be installed at crossroads in Anzegem, Lievegem, Bierbeek, Meise, Knokke-Heist, Kortrai, Geraardsbergen, Oostkamp and Blankenberge.

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job