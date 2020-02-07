Dozen new traffic lights for bikes to be installed in Flanders

Flanders will install about a dozen new traffic lights for bicycles in the next few months, regional Mobility Minister Lydia Peeters announced on Friday in response to a written letter.

Under the usual three traffic lights, a fourth will be placed to tell cyclists whether to go straight or turn right when the general light is on red.

Thus far only the city of Bruges has the fourth light. It will now be installed at crossroads in Anzegem, Lievegem, Bierbeek, Meise, Knokke-Heist, Kortrai, Geraardsbergen, Oostkamp and Blankenberge.

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times