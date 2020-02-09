 
Belgian stem cells sent to Poland
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 09 February, 2020
Latest News:
Belgian stem cells sent to Poland...
Storm ‘Ciara’: Brussels Airlines cancels 20 flights departing...
Fair minimum wages: A legal and political challenge...
A leaky Commission...
Sale of La Cambre abbey agreed for “seven...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 09 February 2020
    Belgian stem cells sent to Poland
    Storm ‘Ciara’: Brussels Airlines cancels 20 flights departing from Brussels on Sunday
    Fair minimum wages: A legal and political challenge for EU
    A leaky Commission
    Sale of La Cambre abbey agreed for “seven to 14 million euros”
    Almost 9% more use of bicycle in Brussels in 2019
    Residents evacuated from major fire in Brussels North station neighbourhood
    Belgian researchers develop safer fireproof suits for firefighters
    Brussels police arrest nine in raids over home invasions
    Proposal to charge green tax on meat to offset environmental damage
    Namur chosen as one of Europe’s top destinations
    US accuses Belgium of low-cost acetone export dumping
    Storm ‘Ciara’ could affect Belgian trains on Sunday
    Solar Orbiter mission will explore Sun using Belgian-built equipment
    Storm ‘Ciara’ could cause delays at Brussels Airport on Sunday evening
    Belgian Kimmer Coppejans qualifies for Launceston doubles final
    Brussels hotels line up to take part in new star system
    Safeonweb warns of new scam involving second-hand sites
    Biotech sector looks forward to 2,400 new jobs in Wallonia
    Belgian court decision on PKK is “unacceptable” says Turkey
    View more

    Belgian stem cells sent to Poland

    Sunday, 09 February 2020
    © PxHere

    Parents who had umbilical cord blood frozen in the Belgian Cryo-Save company learned that their samples were transported to Poland.

    Commercial initiatives such as Cryo-Save are now banned in Belgium, but several hundred Belgian samples are concerned by this transfer, De Morgen and Het Laatste Nieuws report.

    Cryo-Save, founded in 2000, however, claimed that these samples would be used only for their child in case of illness. For years, many gynecologists had advised new mothers to entrust cord blood to this business. 

    The stock coming from Belgian babies was stored in Niel, near Antwerp, along with samples from the Netherlands, Spain, Italy and Hungary. In 2011, however, Belgium decided to prohibit such storage by a private company.

    The Antwerp site has since closed its doors and Cryo-Save signed an agreement with Famicord, based in Warsaw, Poland, where all of the stock and equipment were transported. 

    “All storage containers that were in Belgium are now in Warsaw,” Famicord CEO Tomasz Baran stated. However, there is great uncertainty as to which samples are there precisely because there is apparently no clear inventory. In addition, samples were also lost during their transfer to Poland. 

    Meanwhile, Cryo-Save has gone bankrupt and been taken over by an investment company in Dubai. The new entity, which operates from Switzerland, now wants the samples to be transferred there.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job