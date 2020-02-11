Could driving slower fix Belgium’s emissions problem?...

Technology won’t come to our rescue, the economist believes. “Even if half of all new car registrations are hybrids and half are electric, we won’t reach the target.” Because the Belgians are opting for heavier and heavier models.
Alongside obvious solutions such as reducing the number of journeys and/or average distances travelled and promoting ‘soft’ means of transport, the economist recommends other, less obvious ones.
The first is to curb the speed of cars: “A reduction of 20 km/h on networks with two or more lanes and 10 km/h on the rest of the network should make it possible to reduce emissions by about 10% and save 3 years compared to the 2030 target,” says the IDD study. A measure that does not require an investment that would have an immediate effect.
The second measure is the implementation of an intelligent kilometre charge on the territory, which would also make it possible to combat traffic jams. This measure is being considered in Brussels, which is trying to convince the other two regions.