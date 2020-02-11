 
Could driving slower fix Belgium’s emissions problem?
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 11 February, 2020
Latest News:
Storm Ciara: 8 people died in Europe...
A quarter of commuters use train journey to...
Julie Van Espen would ‘still be alive if...
‘Parasite’ director wants dinner with Belgium’s Kevin De...
Could driving slower fix Belgium’s emissions problem?...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 11 February 2020
    Storm Ciara: 8 people died in Europe
    A quarter of commuters use train journey to work
    Julie Van Espen would ‘still be alive if justice had taken responsibility,’ parents say
    ‘Parasite’ director wants dinner with Belgium’s Kevin De Bruyne
    Could driving slower fix Belgium’s emissions problem?
    Ghent street mural named in most beautiful in Belgium
    Belgian emergency number unveils ‘options’ menu from Tuesday
    Ten men own more wealth than world’s 85 poorest countries
    Vlaams Belang wants to scrap child benefits for criminal minors
    Paris-Roubaix 2020 offers cyclists gruelling new challenges
    Belgium considers online voting in future elections
    Storm Ciara: Brussels parks remain closed until Wednesday
    EU high official forced to apologize for insulting young climate activists
    Belgium’s ‘most famous sex worker’ starts studies at Leuven University
    Coronavirus: Belgian reopens representations in China
    ‘Not useful’ to resuscitate people over 80, research says
    Brasserie De La Senne faces complaint over ‘violent’ label design
    Sun orbiting satellite will use Belgian-built equipment to explore the Sun
    Parents demand daycare takes measures after baby returns from China
    Coronavirus: we’re only seeing ‘the tip of the iceberg’
    View more

    Could driving slower fix Belgium’s emissions problem?

    Tuesday, 11 February 2020
    Credit: © Belga

    In order to achieve its objectives of reducing CO2 emissions by 35% by 2030, Belgium will have to tackle the transport sector in one way or another.

    In a study released by Le Soir, the Institute for Sustainable Development (IDD) recommends reducing maximum speed and/or introducing a kilometre charge.

    Transport will have to reduce its emissions by 800 million tonnes of CO2 per year until the deadline, calculated economist Philippe Defeyt, who heads the IDD. This corresponds to 3% per year.

    Related News

    Technology won’t come to our rescue, the economist believes. “Even if half of all new car registrations are hybrids and half are electric, we won’t reach the target.” Because the Belgians are opting for heavier and heavier models.

    Alongside obvious solutions such as reducing the number of journeys and/or average distances travelled and promoting ‘soft’ means of transport, the economist recommends other, less obvious ones.

    The first is to curb the speed of cars: “A reduction of 20 km/h on networks with two or more lanes and 10 km/h on the rest of the network should make it possible to reduce emissions by about 10% and save 3 years compared to the 2030 target,” says the IDD study. A measure that does not require an investment that would have an immediate effect.

    The second measure is the implementation of an intelligent kilometre charge on the territory, which would also make it possible to combat traffic jams. This measure is being considered in Brussels, which is trying to convince the other two regions.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job