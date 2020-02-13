Several parks closed in Brussels because of high winds

Brussels Environment recommends avoiding driving in regional green spaces (parks, woods and forests), especially near trees as long as the weather is bad. Credit: Belga

Several parks in Brussels remained closed on Thursday due to wind gusts that could reach 60 km/h, according to information from Brussels Environment.

Predictions by the Royal Meteorological Institute have said that winds could reach up to 80 km/h in the coming days, leading to precautions across the country.

The parks currently closed are the Duden Park in Forest, the Bois du Wilder in Berchem-Sainte-Agathe, the Peupleraie Nestor Martin in Ganshoren, Bon Pasteur in Evere and the Woluwe Park.

Brussels Environment recommends avoiding driving in regional green spaces (parks, woods and forests), especially near trees as long as the weather is bad.

