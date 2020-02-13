Last reference to death penalty removed from Belgian law

The Chamber of Representatives unanimously approved the bill that proposed to remove the last reference to the death penalty. Credit: Flickr/ZaldyImg (CC BY 2.0)

The Chamber of Representatives unanimously approved the bill that proposed to remove the last reference to the death penalty in Belgian legislation.

The death penalty was abolished in Belgium in 1996. However, the Insurance Act still stated that an insurer would not cover the death of an insured person if the person died as a consequence of the death penalty.

“It is unethical and totally outdated for an insurer to take advantage of the execution of a death penalty,” said MEP Kathleen Verhelst.

The Chamber unanimously approved the bill on Thursday, minus the abstention of Vlaams Belang.

The Brussels Times