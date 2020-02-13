 
Germany’s first ‘cured’ coronavirus patient leaves hospital
Thursday, 13 February, 2020
    Germany’s first ‘cured’ coronavirus patient leaves hospital

    Thursday, 13 February 2020
    © Belga

    The first of 16 patients infected with the new coronavirus in Germany is cured and has been able to leave the hospital, announced Thursday the regional Minister of Health.

    This person is in good health, cured and fulfils all the criteria to be authorized to leave, declared the Bavarian Minister for Health.

    Thirteen other people are being treated for this virus in Bavaria, all linked to the German supplier for the automotive industry Webasto. 

    The company was visited by a Chinese staff member last month, who only showed symptoms of the illness during his return flight.

    The last two infected people are treated at the University Hospital of Frankfurt. They tested positive for the new coronavirus during a repatriation flight from Wuhan. Their health is good.

    Belgium’s one infected patient remains in the hospital for now, but it is expected that a number of others who had been quarantined – but not infected – will be released by Sunday. 

    The Brussels Times

