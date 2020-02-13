 
Two train carriages on fire at Schaerbeek station
Thursday, 13 February, 2020
    Two train carriages on fire at Schaerbeek station

    Thursday, 13 February 2020
    A firefighter during an operation in Brussels Credit: © Belga

    The fire brigade intervened on Thursday evening at around 9.00 PM at Schaerbeek station Formation for two burning wagons, said in the evening Walter Derieuw, spokesman for the Brussels fire brigade.

    No one was injured, but the origin of the fire is still unknown at this stage.

    The two cars were no longer in service. They were on a siding near a workshop. There is no risk of spreading to neighbouring buildings, as the cars were in a rather isolated location.

    In order to allow the fire brigade to work safely, rail traffic was interrupted to Leuven and Antwerp.

