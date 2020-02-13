Two train carriages on fire at Schaerbeek station...

The fire brigade intervened on Thursday evening at around 9.00 PM at Schaerbeek station Formation for two burning wagons, said in the evening Walter Derieuw, spokesman for the Brussels fire brigade.

No one was injured, but the origin of the fire is still unknown at this stage.

The two cars were no longer in service. They were on a siding near a workshop. There is no risk of spreading to neighbouring buildings, as the cars were in a rather isolated location.

In order to allow the fire brigade to work safely, rail traffic was interrupted to Leuven and Antwerp.

The Brussels Times