 
Belgian government formation: ‘We must give a progressive government a chance’
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 16 February, 2020
Latest News:
Belgian government formation: ‘We must give a progressive...
‘New Belgian elections not the solution,’ Coens says...
Storm Dennis blows through Belgium...
Suriname threatens to sue Belgian fruit company...
Cows fed on beer by-product give off less...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 16 February 2020
    Belgian government formation: ‘We must give a progressive government a chance’
    ‘New Belgian elections not the solution,’ Coens says
    Storm Dennis blows through Belgium
    Suriname threatens to sue Belgian fruit company
    Cows fed on beer by-product give off less methane
    More than 3,000 thefts a year on Brussels public transport
    Belgium’s corona patient goes home
    Half of all Belgian tattoo shops not in line with rules
    What to expect from storm Dennis this weekend
    Solidaris fears an increase in ambulance costs because of hospital networks
    Netanyahu denies Damascus strikes: “Might have been Belgian Air Force”
    Expensive Zaventem Airport security ‘e-gates’ to be replaced
    Angèle wins “Best concert” at Victoires de la musique
    Belgian tennis legend Kim Clijsters makes comeback
    Freight train traffic resumes in Port of Antwerp
    Bpost suspends letters and packages to China
    Radio Classic 21 host Eric Laforge passes away
    Port of Antwerp: losses due to coronavirus will not be made up this year
    Coming soon from Lotus: a double-speculoos cookie with three flavours of filling
    First coronavirus death in Europe confirmed
    View more

    Belgian government formation: ‘We must give a progressive government a chance’

    Sunday, 16 February 2020
    © Belga

    “It would be irresponsible to go to elections without giving a progressive coalition a chance,” Kristof Calvo said in an interview with De Tijd on Saturday.

    Head of the House environmental group, Calvo tried a charm offensive with the CD&V (Flemish Christian Democrats). “We share a lot of their demands.”

    Now that Koen Geens (CD&V) has resigned from his post as informer after Socialist Party President Paul Magnette made it clear that he did not want a government with the N-VA, Calvo believes that a solution still remains: the “progressive” coalition, combining Liberals, Socialists, Greens and Christian Democrats. “It would be irresponsible to go to elections without giving a chance to this ‘constellation.’”

    The figurehead of Flemish ecologists wants to build a progressive alliance — called the Vivaldi Coalition — around the Green Deal: the ambitious plan of the European Commission which has set climate as a priority, and that our country must implement.

    “In the European Parliament, Christian Democrats, Social Democrats, Liberals and Greens have shown that, together, we can accomplish many things. The formula should work with us too,” he emphasized.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job