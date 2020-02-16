Belgian government formation: ‘We must give a progressive government a chance’

“It would be irresponsible to go to elections without giving a progressive coalition a chance,” Kristof Calvo said in an interview with De Tijd on Saturday.

Head of the House environmental group, Calvo tried a charm offensive with the CD&V (Flemish Christian Democrats). “We share a lot of their demands.”

Now that Koen Geens (CD&V) has resigned from his post as informer after Socialist Party President Paul Magnette made it clear that he did not want a government with the N-VA, Calvo believes that a solution still remains: the “progressive” coalition, combining Liberals, Socialists, Greens and Christian Democrats. “It would be irresponsible to go to elections without giving a chance to this ‘constellation.’”

The figurehead of Flemish ecologists wants to build a progressive alliance — called the Vivaldi Coalition — around the Green Deal: the ambitious plan of the European Commission which has set climate as a priority, and that our country must implement.

“In the European Parliament, Christian Democrats, Social Democrats, Liberals and Greens have shown that, together, we can accomplish many things. The formula should work with us too,” he emphasized.

The Brussels Times