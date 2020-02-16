 
Half of all Belgian tattoo shops not in line with rules
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 16 February, 2020
Latest News:
Half of all Belgian tattoo shops not in...
What to expect from storm Dennis this weekend...
Solidaris fears an increase in ambulance costs because...
Charles Michel’s proposed compromise based on 1.074% of...
Netanyahu denies Damascus strikes: “Might have been Belgian...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 16 February 2020
    Half of all Belgian tattoo shops not in line with rules
    What to expect from storm Dennis this weekend
    Solidaris fears an increase in ambulance costs because of hospital networks
    Charles Michel’s proposed compromise based on 1.074% of the GNI
    Netanyahu denies Damascus strikes: “Might have been Belgian Air Force”
    Expensive Zaventem Airport security doors to be replaced
    Angèle wins “Best concert” at Victoires de la musique
    Belgian tennis legend Kim Clijsters makes comeback
    Freight train traffic resumes in Port of Antwerp
    Bpost suspends letters and packages to China
    Radio Classic 21 host Eric Laforge passes away
    Port of Antwerp: losses due to coronavirus will not be made up this year
    Coming soon from Lotus: a double-speculoos cookie with three flavours of filling
    First coronavirus death in Europe confirmed
    Buizingen train disaster remembered, ten years on
    Antwerp company brings faster internet to space station
    Belgian government coalition talks collapse – what happens now?
    New Belgian government formation: Justice minister throws in the towel
    EU increases trade surplus with the US
    Record ticket bookings for Euro 2020
    View more

    Half of all Belgian tattoo shops not in line with rules

    Sunday, 16 February 2020
    © pexels

    Half of all of the tattoo shops inspected by the federal public health ministry in 2019 were not operating in line with the rules, according to health ministry.

    Responding to a parliamentary question from MP Else Van Hoof (CD&V), the ministry revealed that 106 shops had been visited last year for inspection, 54 of which had failed to come up to the standard required by law.

    The tattoo industry is growing in Belgium: from 266 shops in 2012 to 784 in 2017, with a total of around 500,000 tattoos placed according to the ministry’s latest figures.

    The majority of the faults found by inspectors concerned the dates relating to the use of needles and ink, the existence of a document signed by the customer explaining the risks of tattoos and piercings, and the presence of washable walls and surfaces in the tattoo parlour.

    Federal inspectors from the ministry routinely carry out inspections whenever there in a complaint from a member of the public, for example in the case of an infection suffered following a tattoo. However between 2015 and 2018 that was the case in only 17 cases.

    In only one case in that time period was the shop required to close.

    Anyone who is thinking of getting a tattoo needs to be sure it will take place in safe and hygienic surroundings,” Van Hoof said. “That is why inspections for hygiene and safety are crucial.”

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job