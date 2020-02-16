 
BNB annual report says low tax affects profitability of small universal banks
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 16 February, 2020
Latest News:
BNB annual report says low tax affects profitability...
Belgium is getting warmer and drier, stalagmite shows...
Red Bull produced a record 7.5 billion cans...
Most romantic proposal on the Brussels metro ever...
Belgian government formation: ‘We must give a progressive...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 16 February 2020
    BNB annual report says low tax affects profitability of small universal banks
    Belgium is getting warmer and drier, stalagmite shows
    Red Bull produced a record 7.5 billion cans last year
    Most romantic proposal on the Brussels metro ever
    Belgian government formation: ‘We must give a progressive government a chance’
    ‘New Belgian elections not the solution,’ Coens says
    Storm Dennis blows through Belgium
    Suriname threatens to sue Belgian fruit company
    Cows fed on beer by-product give off less methane
    More than 3,000 thefts a year on Brussels public transport
    Belgium’s corona patient goes home
    Half of all Belgian tattoo shops not in line with rules
    What to expect from storm Dennis this weekend
    Ambulance costs could increase, health insurance provider warns
    Netanyahu denies Damascus strikes: “Might have been Belgian Air Force”
    Expensive Zaventem Airport security ‘e-gates’ to be replaced
    Angèle wins “Best concert” at Victoires de la musique
    Belgian tennis legend Kim Clijsters makes comeback
    Freight train traffic resumes in Port of Antwerp
    Bpost suspends letters and packages to China
    View more

    BNB annual report says low tax affects profitability of small universal banks

    Sunday, 16 February 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Persistent low tax rates are creating an increasing number of challenges for the financial sector and bank’s profitability, especially the small ones. 

    Added to this is a series of structural changes (digitalisation, cybersecurity), the Belgian National Bank (BNB) said in its annual report. 

    “The four big Belgian banks (the governor didn’t name them but it is probably BNB Paribas Fortis, KBC, ING Belgium and Belfius) remain comfortably profitable, but the smaller building societies continue to struggle and they are hampered by the financial policy,” the BNB’s governor Pierre Wunsch remarked. This could lead to a consolidation movement within the sector. In fact, Axa bank was taken over by Crelan a few months ago. 

    Wunsch said he didn’t want to comment on a specific case when asked whether the negative tax environment is a bad omen for the NewB cooperative. NewB has just received the green light to become a bank from BCE and the BNB and it will begin selling its first banking services over the next few months. But though “small universal banks are suffering more, some specialist banks are doing very well,” the governor said. He also remarked that NewB launched under a specific business model. NewB wants to set itself apart by presenting itself as “ethical and sustainable” and said it wanted to offer credits entirely dedicated to soft mobility, building energy efficiency and low-level renewable energy production. 

    “We asked NewB to undergo a series of tests and one of these tests was being able to gather enough capital,” the governor explained. NewB managed to gather 35 million euros during a campaign to acquire capital. This shows “they can attract a certain group,” Wunsch said.  

     Sarah Johansson

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job