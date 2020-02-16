BNB annual report says low tax affects profitability of small universal banks

Persistent low tax rates are creating an increasing number of challenges for the financial sector and bank’s profitability, especially the small ones.

Added to this is a series of structural changes (digitalisation, cybersecurity), the Belgian National Bank (BNB) said in its annual report.

“The four big Belgian banks (the governor didn’t name them but it is probably BNB Paribas Fortis, KBC, ING Belgium and Belfius) remain comfortably profitable, but the smaller building societies continue to struggle and they are hampered by the financial policy,” the BNB’s governor Pierre Wunsch remarked. This could lead to a consolidation movement within the sector. In fact, Axa bank was taken over by Crelan a few months ago.

Wunsch said he didn’t want to comment on a specific case when asked whether the negative tax environment is a bad omen for the NewB cooperative. NewB has just received the green light to become a bank from BCE and the BNB and it will begin selling its first banking services over the next few months. But though “small universal banks are suffering more, some specialist banks are doing very well,” the governor said. He also remarked that NewB launched under a specific business model. NewB wants to set itself apart by presenting itself as “ethical and sustainable” and said it wanted to offer credits entirely dedicated to soft mobility, building energy efficiency and low-level renewable energy production.

“We asked NewB to undergo a series of tests and one of these tests was being able to gather enough capital,” the governor explained. NewB managed to gather 35 million euros during a campaign to acquire capital. This shows “they can attract a certain group,” Wunsch said.

Sarah Johansson

The Brussels Times