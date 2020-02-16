BNB report says transition to zero carbon will show economically as a super “fuel shock”

The European “Green deal” is a very ambitious challenge that will require majorly adapting the way Belgium produces and consumes energy.

This is what the Belgian Nation Bank (BNB) said in their latest annual report. The Green deal commits Europe to working towards becoming carbon-neutral by 2050.

“We are totally committed to reaching this target, but it is very important to highlight how ambitious it is,” said BNB governor Pierre Wunsch.

Belgium could become carbon-neutral by eventually refusing to use fossil fuels, for example. “This includes natural gas, which was still considered part of the solution 10 years ago but is now part of the problem.” “This shows how much our economies will have to adapt over a very short period of time,” Wunsch said. He said that this transition could show as a “very big fuel sock” from an economic point of view.

The BNB said achieving an efficient transition would require controlling costs, minimising the effect on production potential and taking the social dimension into account.

For example, insulating accommodation in Belgium would cost 220 billion euros: who would cover that? The state, who are dealing with well-documented budget issues? Tax-payers? “Even a zero-interest loan is useless if a person doesn’t have the means to pay it back,” the BNB governor said. He added “if we want to deal with the environmental challenge, we also have to increase public investment.”

The BNB has highlighted the important “piloting” role public authorities will play in an uncertain technological context, via “stable and predictable” regulation and a “coherent approach.” “It will be necessary to encourage behaviours that help sustainability”.

Sarah Johansson

The Brussels Times