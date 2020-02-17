 
€1.2 billion needed to renovate Wallonia-Brussels schools
Monday, 17 February, 2020
    €1.2 billion needed to renovate Wallonia-Brussels schools

    Monday, 17 February 2020
    © Belga

    More than a billion euros would be necessary to upgrade the French Community’s school buildings and catch up on two decades of chronic under-investment, reported Le Soir on Monday, quoting an inventory conducted by Minister Frédéric Daerden who is responsible for the well-being of Wallonia-Brussels Education.

    110 million a year would be needed to keep the stock which the school buildings of the Federation Wallonia-Brussels constitute (routine maintenance, major maintenance and renovation).

    But as of today, only €50 million is allocated to the post, meaning that there is an annual sub-investment of €60 million. Daerden believes that this has been going on for the last 20 years.

    So, if we wanted to catch up now on two decades of chronic under-investment, it would cost roughly €1.2 billion.

    Daerden says that in the current property stock, the vast majority of the buildings date from before 1965, and less than 16% were built after 1985.

    After 25 years of under-investment, we are facing accelerated wear, not counting the growing demands for prevention and control due to higher standards. The Minister holds the axe: “without a strong reaction, there is the risk of closing more or less 40% of the stock within five to ten years. 40% represents 75,000 places, in the official network only.”

    The Brussels Times

