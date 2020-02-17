 
Touring predicts heavy winter holiday traffic
Monday, 17 February, 2020
    Monday, 17 February 2020
    Touring predicts heavy winter holiday traffic

    Monday, 17 February 2020
    © Belga

    At the end of this week the winter holiday and the journey to the ski slopes begin, and with it so does the traffic across Europe.

    On the whole, Touring does not expect major traffic problems on Friday afternoon and Saturday because “in most neighbouring countries, holidays start either sooner or later.” There are, however, some black spots on the map.

    In Belgium, however, the traffic will be heavy, with possible traffic jams, on Friday afternoon and Saturday morning.

    In France, Touring announces heavy traffic, with some slowdowns in the Northeast (orange). Elsewhere, roads will be clear (green). Saturday motorists will have to be patient in the Rhône-Alpes-Auvergne region (red), but shouldn’t have any problems elsewhere in France. Overall, traffic will be dense from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

    In Germany, there will be a lot of traffic on Friday and Saturday, with a risk of congestion (orange) in the South (carnival holiday in Bavaria) towards Austria and Switzerland. The traffic will be heavy between 10:00 AM and 6:00 PM. Touring also predicts a lot of people on the roads in Switzerland and Austria (orange) on Saturday. But not on Sunday. 

    For returns: Friday 28 February will be difficult with peaks in the North-East of France (orange). Otherwise, traffic will be moving (green). Saturday 29 February is classified as orange in the East, especially in the Alps. Everything should go smoothly elsewhere in France (green).

    As for Germany, Austria and Switzerland, Touring is considering heavy traffic with the possibility of traffic jams (orange) on Friday and Saturday going north, especially between 10:00 AM and 6:00 PM.

    Finally, in Belgium, the traffic will be heavy on Sunday afternoon and in the evening.

    The Brussels Times

