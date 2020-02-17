 
Harassment on the job affects nearly one in five employees
Monday, 17 February, 2020
    Harassment on the job affects nearly one in five employees

    Monday, 17 February 2020

    Just under 18% of employees say they have experienced harassment of some kind on the job, according to a poll conducted among more than 20,000 respondents.

    The poll was carried out by Attentia, a provider of human resources and related services whose clients represent about 10% of Belgium’s active population. Some 17.92% of respondents indicated that they had been harassed at some point at the workplace. Close to 3% said they were harassed very regularly, according to Attentia, who noted that harassment is among the various psycho-social risks faced at the workplace that can lead to stress and physical pain.

    The people who feel most harassed are those in the 25-34 age group, while employees with over 25 years’ service in the same company indicated more often than new employees that they had been harassed: 18.58%.

    “New staff are very highly motivated as they launch into their careers and view the work positively,” Evelien Buseyne, in charge of Psycho-Social Wellbeing at Attentia, explained. “They are thus less receptive to possible negative behaviour by colleagues.”

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

