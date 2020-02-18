‘Devils couple’ to be extradited to Belgium from Ivory Coast on Tuesday
The couple, now divorced, was arrested by the authorities in Ivory Coast in November 2019. Credit: Gendarmerie Nationale de Côte d'Ivoire/Facebook
Hilde Van Acker (56) and Jean-Claude Lacote (53), nicknamed the ‘devils couple’ in Belgian media, will be extradited to Belgium from Ivory Coast on Tuesday evening.
The two long-term fugitives will be put on a plane in Abidjan, in Ivory Coast, on Tuesday evening, under security by the Fugitive Active Search Team (FAST) team of the federal police. They will land at the airport of Zaventem on Wednesday morning, where they will be met by Belgian investigators, who will immediately escort them to prison, reports Het Nieuwsblad.
Arrested in Belgium over the 1996 murder of a British businessman, the pair fled to South Africa after they were conditionally released due to lack of evidence. They shot their victim, Marcus Mitchell (44), twice in the head and neck after he found that Lanote, an elusive conman now aged 53, had scammed him.