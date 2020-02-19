Two Belgian hikers rescued by helicopter in south of France

Two Belgian hikers were rescued by helicopter from the mountains near Montpellier in the south of France on Tuesday night, according to local media.
The hikers were stuck in a rocky area on the Mont Aigoual in the Massif Central. Two fire brigade teams, ten vehicles and a helicopter from the Civil Protection unit were mobilised.
It took 25 firefighters over seven hours to rescue the hikers, according to the French newspaper Midi Libre.
A first attempt to pick them up by helicopter failed due to strong winds. The hikers were not injured, reports Het Nieuwsblad.
Maïthé Chini
The Brussels Times