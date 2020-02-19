Two Belgian hikers rescued by helicopter in south of France

It took 25 firefighters over seven hours to rescue the hikers. Credit: Wikipedia

Two Belgian hikers were rescued by helicopter from the mountains near Montpellier in the south of France on Tuesday night, according to local media.

The hikers were stuck in a rocky area on the Mont Aigoual in the Massif Central. Two fire brigade teams, ten vehicles and a helicopter from the Civil Protection unit were mobilised.

It took 25 firefighters over seven hours to rescue the hikers, according to the French newspaper Midi Libre.

A first attempt to pick them up by helicopter failed due to strong winds. The hikers were not injured, reports Het Nieuwsblad.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times