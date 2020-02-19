 
Two Belgian hikers rescued by helicopter in south of France
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 19 February, 2020
Latest News:
Two Belgian hikers rescued by helicopter in south...
Ban on free plastic bags not respected on...
Gold nears 7-year high amid coronavirus growth fears...
UZ Leuven uses new technique to combat epilepsy...
All Namur police to wear bodycams: a first...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 19 February 2020
    Two Belgian hikers rescued by helicopter in south of France
    Ban on free plastic bags not respected on markets
    Gold nears 7-year high amid coronavirus growth fears
    UZ Leuven uses new technique to combat epilepsy
    All Namur police to wear bodycams: a first in Belgium
    Belgium’s only ‘British’ roundabout to disappear
    Centuries-old Walloon castle catches fire amid renovation works
    Could a 1934 anti-malarial help tackle Covid-19?
    Sex reassignment surgery: 624 Belgians on waiting list
    How the EU Council summit will disrupt Brussels traffic on Thursday
    Why are Brussels’ green spaces disappearing?
    Belgian companies take hit amid coronavirus outbreak
    Belgian holidaymakers’ expectations are changing
    Artists boo and hurl tomatoes at Flemish government leader Jan Jambon
    Belgium in top ten best countries to bring up children
    Coronavirus: Belgians on Dutch cruise ship to be quarantined
    Brussels named 23rd most livable city in the world for European expats
    Mark Zuckerberg ‘tipped normally’ in Brussels restaurant
    Liège cafe owner risks prison for Nazi chants during service
    Most of Belgium’s humanitarian aid goes to Syria and Great Lakes
    View more

    Two Belgian hikers rescued by helicopter in south of France

    Wednesday, 19 February 2020
    It took 25 firefighters over seven hours to rescue the hikers. Credit: Wikipedia

    Two Belgian hikers were rescued by helicopter from the mountains near Montpellier in the south of France on Tuesday night, according to local media.

    The hikers were stuck in a rocky area on the Mont Aigoual in the Massif Central. Two fire brigade teams, ten vehicles and a helicopter from the Civil Protection unit were mobilised.

    It took 25 firefighters over seven hours to rescue the hikers, according to the French newspaper Midi Libre.

    A first attempt to pick them up by helicopter failed due to strong winds. The hikers were not injured, reports Het Nieuwsblad.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job