Belgium’s Queen discusses harassment with young students...

Queen Mathilde visited a school of horticulture on Friday in Melle, Eastern Flanders, and discussed harassment and bullying in schools with the young students there as part of the commemoration of the Week against Harassment.

Queen Mathilde arrived at about 10:00 AM at the Melle school, which received a prize last week for its policy on harassment.

During a first round of discussions, staff members explained their role in the fight against it. Then, at around 11:00 AM, the Queen sat among the pupils, who were involved in a game in which they traded compliments and asked each other questions, after which the Queen asked them how they managed the problem of harassment.

The visit ended at around noon.

Oscar Schneider

The Brussels Times