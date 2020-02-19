 
Belgium’s Queen discusses harassment with young students
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 19 February, 2020
Latest News:
100 tractors protest against EU budget cuts at...
How Artificial Intelligence could transform the European economic...
Belgium’s Queen discusses harassment with young students...
Lidl announces Belgian expansion plans...
90,000 households in Wallonia still have not paid...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 19 February 2020
    100 tractors protest against EU budget cuts at Cinquantenaire on Thursday
    How Artificial Intelligence could transform the European economic and political landscape
    Belgium’s Queen discusses harassment with young students
    Lidl announces Belgian expansion plans
    90,000 households in Wallonia still have not paid TV tax abolished in 2018
    Dour 2020 removes French rapper after homophobic Snapchat
    New wolf sighting confirmed in Belgium
    Winter holidaymakers warned: already 15 deaths from avalanches
    Animal shelters have more work, and get more subsidy
    Brussels to hit federal government with lawsuit over airport noise complaints
    Escalators in Leuven station out of order since January
    Two Belgian hikers rescued by helicopter in south of France
    Ban on free plastic bags not respected on markets
    Gold nears 7-year high amid coronavirus growth fears
    UZ Leuven uses new technique to combat epilepsy
    All Namur police to wear bodycams: a first in Belgium
    Belgium’s only ‘British’ roundabout to disappear
    Centuries-old Walloon castle catches fire amid renovation works
    Could a 1934 anti-malarial help tackle Covid-19?
    Sex reassignment surgery: 624 Belgians on waiting list
    View more

    Belgium’s Queen discusses harassment with young students

    Wednesday, 19 February 2020
    © Belga

    Queen Mathilde visited a school of horticulture on Friday in Melle, Eastern Flanders, and discussed harassment and bullying in schools with the young students there as part of the commemoration of the Week against Harassment.

    Queen Mathilde arrived at about 10:00 AM at the Melle school, which received a prize last week for its policy on harassment.

    During a first round of discussions, staff members explained their role in the fight against it. Then, at around 11:00 AM, the Queen sat among the pupils, who were involved in a game in which they traded compliments and asked each other questions, after which the Queen asked them how they managed the problem of harassment.

    The visit ended at around noon.

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job