Child smuggler arrested at Brussels Airport sentenced to 36 months in prison

The man who was arrested for child smuggling when he landed at Brussels Airport in October 2019 has been sentenced to 36 months in prison.

The 38-year-old man was arrested when he stepped off a flight from Athens in Zaventem last year. At the border controls, he surrendered his passport, and that of his son, but the photo did not match the child with him, reports Bruzz.

He confessed that he had taken the boy from Greece to Belgium at the mother’s request. He had received €1,300 to do this, but had the buy the flight tickets with that money as well.

The man acted on humanitarian grounds, according to his lawyer, but the courts did not believe him. He was declared guilty and sentenced to 36 months in prison, reports Het Laatste Nieuws.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times