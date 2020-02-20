Turkey scraps mandatory tourist visa for Belgians...

A visa exemption will be provided to the five Schengen countries and the U.K. Credit: Mike McBey (CC BY 2.0)

Belgian people going on holiday to Turkey will no longer need a tourist visa, reports the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

People from Belgium, the Netherlands, Austria, Spain, Poland and the United Kingdom travelling to Turkey as tourists will no longer need a mandatory visa from 2 March.

“This step aims at increasing our tourism potential with these countries as well as further developing our trade, economic and cultural relations,” said spokesperson Hami Aksoy of the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a written statement.

A visa exemption will be provided to the five Schengen countries and the U.K. for touristic travel beginning March 2 for 90-day visits once every 180 days.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times