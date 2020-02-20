 
Turkey scraps mandatory tourist visa for Belgians
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 20 February, 2020
Latest News:
Turkey scraps mandatory tourist visa for Belgians...
Belgium enters the Top Ten in the fight...
Belgium’s Red Devils retain No.1 in FIFA rankings...
Israeli minister says Belgium should ban Aalst Carnival...
Property rush in 2019 brings €305 million into...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 20 February 2020
    Turkey scraps mandatory tourist visa for Belgians
    Belgium enters the Top Ten in the fight against tobacco
    Belgium’s Red Devils retain No.1 in FIFA rankings
    Israeli minister says Belgium should ban Aalst Carnival for ‘vitriolic’ antisemitism
    Property rush in 2019 brings €305 million into Flemish treasury
    Bright Brussels festival shatters attendance records despite stormy weather
    Storms Ciara and Dennis uprooted 500 trees in Brussels
    In Photos: Baltic farmers occupy Brussels
    Suspect in train stabbing incident arrested in France
    ZOO Planckendael asks public to choose name for bonobo baby
    Man wrongfully imprisoned in Brussels due to spelling mistake
    Coronavirus: Still chance of preventing global crisis
    Damage by storms Ciara and Dennis estimated at over €200 million
    Far-right leader scraps ‘overly critical’ foreword from his upcoming book
    “Filthiest street in Brussels” gets a makeover
    Petrol prices will rise on Friday
    Government makes it easier to employ foreign workers
    80 km/h winds to return from Thursday afternoon
    Over €3 million in fines issued for violating Brussels’ LEZ
    King chooses two liberals to try to avoid early elections
    View more

    Turkey scraps mandatory tourist visa for Belgians

    Thursday, 20 February 2020
    A visa exemption will be provided to the five Schengen countries and the U.K. Credit: Mike McBey (CC BY 2.0)

    Belgian people going on holiday to Turkey will no longer need a tourist visa, reports the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

    People from Belgium, the Netherlands, Austria, Spain, Poland and the United Kingdom travelling to Turkey as tourists will no longer need a mandatory visa from 2 March.

    “This step aims at increasing our tourism potential with these countries as well as further developing our trade, economic and cultural relations,” said spokesperson Hami Aksoy of the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a written statement.

    A visa exemption will be provided to the five Schengen countries and the U.K. for touristic travel beginning March 2 for 90-day visits once every 180 days.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job