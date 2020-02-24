Patients blind in one eye after botched operations at Leuven hospital

The Leuven Prosecutor’s office is investigating how three Limburg residents went blind in one eye after a routine operation at the UZ Leuven.

The three victims are suing UZ Leuven and the surgeon involved for involuntary bodily harm, the Het Belang van Limburg reported on Saturday.

The three botched operations were performed in the summer of 2017. Leen Janssens from Lommel and Joe Mulders from Bree underwent routine operations at the UZ Leuven in August 2017 and lost the sight in one of their eyes.

The same thing happened to a third patient two weeks later. It is not known what went wrong during the operations.

Sarah Johansson

The Brussels Times