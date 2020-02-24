Belgium is a candidate for the UN Human Rights Council 2023

Among other things, Belgium will continue to work for the worldwide abolition of the death penalty. Credit: Belgium UN Geneva/Twitter

Belgium is a candidate for membership of the United Nations Human Rights Council from 2023 to 2025, said Philippe Goffin, Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs.

“Human rights are not a favour granted by states. They are an obligation that must be respected always and everywhere,” Goffin said in Geneva, reports Het Laatste Nieuws. Belgium wants to continue to do its part to defend human rights and fundamental freedoms worldwide, and to maintain the dialogue between the UN member states on these issues, according to Goffin.

Among other things, Belgium will continue to work for the worldwide abolition of the death penalty. The country also wants to ensure “coherence” between its international actions and respect for human rights within its borders, reports Knack.

“Belgium is determined to continue to fight relentlessly against all forms of discrimination, racism and xenophobia,” Goffin said.

The Human Rights Council (UNHRC) monitors compliance with human rights treaties and is composed of 47 member states, elected for a period of three years, renewable once. Belgium has been a member of the Council twice: from 2009 to 2012 and from 2015 to 2018.

The Human Rights Council has existed since 2006 and is the successor to the Human Rights Commission. At the moment, the Council is holding its 43rd session at its headquarters in Geneva.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times