Dutch ‘Peanut Butter Store’ opens first shop in Belgium

The Dutch chain ‘De Pindakaaswinkel‘ (The Peanut Butter Store) announced on its Instagram page that it will open its first shop in Belgium, on Saturday 29 February.

The first Belgian Pindakaaswinkel will open in Antwerp, on the Schrijnwerkersstraat 4. In the Netherlands, the first store opened in Amsterdam in 2016 and immediately became a success. Other stores opened in the cities of Utrecht, Breda, Haarlem, Maastricht and Groningen.

The store will offer 12 handmade peanut butter flavours: natural, carameal-sea salt, chilli-lemongrass, date-cinnamon, coconut-sea salt, sport, peanut sauce, cranberry-white chocolate, garlic-baked onion, syrup waffle-cinnamon, white chocolate-peanut pieces, and coffee-sea salt.

However, the Pindakaaswinkel will not be the only peanut butter store in Belgium. In Brussels, the nut butter atelier and coffee bar, Buddybuddy opened at the end of 2019 and sells several kinds of handmade nut butter, including peanut butter.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times