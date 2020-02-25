 
    Dutch ‘Peanut Butter Store’ opens first shop in Belgium

    Tuesday, 25 February 2020
    The store will offer 12 handmade peanut butter flavours. Credit: Wikipedia

    The Dutch chain ‘De Pindakaaswinkel‘ (The Peanut Butter Store) announced on its Instagram page that it will open its first shop in Belgium, on Saturday 29 February.

    The first Belgian Pindakaaswinkel will open in Antwerp, on the Schrijnwerkersstraat 4. In the Netherlands, the first store opened in Amsterdam in 2016 and immediately became a success. Other stores opened in the cities of Utrecht, Breda, Haarlem, Maastricht and Groningen.

     

    Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram

     

    Tromgeroffel en pindaconfetti 🥁🥜 … De Pindakaaswinkel opent in ANTWERPEN! 🎇🤩 Vanaf zaterdag 29 februari 10.00 uur staat de lekkerste pindakaas op jullie te wachten in de Schrijnwerkersstraat 4. En hoe kunnen we dit nu beter vieren dan met een WINACTIE speciaal voor onze Belgische fans! 🙌 . . Tag hieronder degene met wie jij onze 10 smaken pindakaas komt proeven en zorg dat jullie allebei @depindakaaswinkel volgen. Vrijdag 28 februari maken wij de winnaar bekend die een pakketje met onze 10 smaken mag komen ophalen in de winkel in Antwerpen. 🤗 Succes en we hopen velen van jullie te verwelkomen bij de feestelijke opening van de winkel! 😍 . . #depindakaaswinkel #pindakaas #peanutbutter #belgië #antwerpen #pindabaas #opening #feest #winactie

    Een bericht gedeeld door De Pindakaaswinkel | Amsterdam (@depindakaaswinkel) op

    The store will offer 12 handmade peanut butter flavours: natural, carameal-sea salt, chilli-lemongrass, date-cinnamon, coconut-sea salt, sport, peanut sauce, cranberry-white chocolate, garlic-baked onion, syrup waffle-cinnamon, white chocolate-peanut pieces, and coffee-sea salt.

    However, the Pindakaaswinkel will not be the only peanut butter store in Belgium. In Brussels, the nut butter atelier and coffee bar, Buddybuddy opened at the end of 2019 and sells several kinds of handmade nut butter, including peanut butter.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

