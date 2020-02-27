 
Belgium joins European group purchase of facemasks and other Coronavirus protection
Thursday, 27 February, 2020
    Belgium joins European group purchase of facemasks and other Coronavirus protection

    Thursday, 27 February 2020
    The Belgian government will in practice use the equipment to support general practitioners and hospitals in the event of shortages. Credit: © Belga

    Belgium is taking part in a Europe-wide group purchase of mouth masks and other protective equipment to deal with the coronavirus, the Federal Public Service (FPS) of Health announced on Thursday.

    The order is part of a European group purchase for the Member States of the European Union, the FPS Health said. This process saves time and avoids having to negotiate separately with producers and suppliers.

    The Belgian government will in practice use the equipment to support general practitioners and hospitals in the event of shortages.

    FPS Health also stresses the need to "reserve as much as possible the remaining masks for those who really need them: carers and people who are infected with the coronavirus". "For anyone in good health, a mask is of little use," says the FPS Health.

    The Brussels Times

