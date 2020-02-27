 
No more snow from Thursday evening
Thursday, 27 February, 2020
    No more snow from Thursday evening

    Thursday, 27 February 2020
    © Belga

    Following Thursday afternoon’s showers of rain and melting snow, the weather will gradually become dryer at the end of the day in the west of the country, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI).

    On Thursday night, the snowy weather will move gradually towards Germany and clear skies will return to much of the western part of the country. The night will be cold, with temperatures ranging from 0 to 2 degrees in the centre of the country and from 2 to 5 degrees in the Ardennes.

    Ice sheets can be expected throughout the country and the snow will cause roads to be very slippery in the Ardennes.

    On Friday, after a cold morning and a brief spell of fine weather just before noon, the clouds will return in the afternoon and a spell of rain will move into the country from the west. It could be preceded temporarily by snow in the eastern highlands.

    Highs will be no more than 1 degree in the Ardennes and 6 degrees in the west.

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

