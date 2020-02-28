 
Belgian supermarkets to sell more unpackaged fruit and vegetables
Friday, 28 February, 2020
    Friday, 28 February 2020
    Belgian supermarkets to sell more unpackaged fruit and vegetables
    Belgian supermarkets to sell more unpackaged fruit and vegetables

    Friday, 28 February 2020
    Aldi is trying to avoid plastic packaging as much as possible. Credit: Pxhere

    The Belgian branch of the Aldi supermarket chain will offer more loose fruit and vegetables, no longer in plastic packaging, from Monday.

    Aldi is trying to avoid plastic packaging as much as possible, the chain announced on Friday, by offering extra kinds of fruit and vegetables starting from Monday 2 March, reports Het Laatste Nieuws.

    Up until now, Aldi already sold a limited range of unpackaged fruit and vegetables, but the selection will be expanded considerably. Every product that does not necessarily need packaging, will be offered without. Paper bags will be introduced to carry them, reports De Standaard.

    The measure will save dozens of tonnes of plastic, according to Aldi.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times

