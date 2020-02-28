 
Proposals to make justice more affordable could cost over €200 million
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 28 February, 2020
Latest News:
Proposals to make justice more affordable could cost...
After Ciara and Dennis: Storm Jorge to hit...
Belgium unveils first virtual police counter...
Heightened tensions between Turkey and Russia, following deadly...
Public and private sector to work together to...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 28 February 2020
    Proposals to make justice more affordable could cost over €200 million
    After Ciara and Dennis: Storm Jorge to hit Belgium this weekend
    Belgium unveils first virtual police counter
    Heightened tensions between Turkey and Russia, following deadly airstrike
    Public and private sector to work together to counter cyber-attacks
    The Guardian highlights 10 of Brussels’ best music venues
    No cash withdrawals or electronic payments possible the night of March 1 to 2
    European Commission alarmed by growing racism in Europe
    Half of Brussels post offices have no Dutch-speaking staff
    Belgium orders face masks as it prepares for coronavirus spread
    Brussels Airlines scraps 30% of flights to Northern-Italy amid coronavirus fears
    Brussels Mobility brings in 3D scanners to study road surfaces
    Belgian supermarkets to sell more unpackaged fruit and vegetables
    Storms Ciara and Dennis gave a boost to wind energy production
    Brussels Airport passengers face hours of queueing amid work to rule action 
    Belgian universities aim to combat the ‘eternal student’
    Rainfall uncovers 50 shells and grenades near WWI Flemish battlefield
    Oil prices in free fall, lowest levels in more than a year
    First coronavirus confirmed in the Netherlands
    Rediscovering the Forgotten and Unknown Belgium
    View more

    Proposals to make justice more affordable could cost over €200 million

    Friday, 28 February 2020
    © PxHere

    Proposals by opposition parties to make access to legal help more affordable for poorer people could cost up to €278 million, according to the Court of Auditors.

    The Court was asked to cost three proposals, by the French-speaking socialist PS, by the green coalition Ecolo-Groen and by the far-left French-speaking PTB.

    At present, access to legal advice is free for anyone earning less than €1,026 a month for a single person or €1,317 for a head of household (after deductions).

    For a single person earning between €1,026 and €1,317 or a head of household earning between €1,317 and €1,607 a month, a partial fee is charged.

    However since those levels were fixed by law, the cost of justice has gone up, both through increases in court fees, and by the imposition of VAT on lawyers’ fees.

    The PS is proposing a new bill which would raise the maximum income levels, as well as typing court fees to the person’s ability to pay. The other two parties are proposing slightly different changes in the form of amendments.

    According to the Court of Auditors, the most basic proposal, from the PS, would cost the federal budget €177 million a year (last year’s cost, as a baseline, was €106 million).

    The more generous proposal from Ecolo-Groen would cost the budget €209 million.

    Meanwhile the most generous of all, from the PTB, would cost €278 million. That proposal includes figures, and would raise the level at which a person become eligible for free legal representation to €2,341 a month for a head of household.

    The PS has responded to the costing, and suggested it has a number of intermediate plans that could be considered, valued at between €41 million and €106 million.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job