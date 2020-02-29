 
Justice ministry paid out €250,000 in compensation for remand in 2019
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 29 February, 2020
Latest News:
Justice ministry paid out €250,000 in compensation for...
Most young first-time home buyers keep within their...
Coronavirus: Recommendations issued for kindergartens and schools...
Man walking around with fake Kalashnikov arrested in...
Earth temporarily has a second (mini) moon...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 29 February 2020
    Justice ministry paid out €250,000 in compensation for remand in 2019
    Most young first-time home buyers keep within their budgets
    Coronavirus: Recommendations issued for kindergartens and schools
    Man walking around with fake Kalashnikov arrested in Brussels
    Earth temporarily has a second (mini) moon
    Commission invites Greta Thunberg in run-up to Europe’s first climate policy
    Coronavirus: Vaccine in the making too good to be true?
    Arts-Loi metro station closed for 45 minutes because of suspect package
    Belgians back from quarantined Tenerife monitored but not quarantined
    Proposals to make justice more affordable could cost over €200 million
    After Ciara and Dennis: Storm Jorge to hit Belgium this weekend
    Belgium unveils first virtual police counter
    Heightened tensions between Turkey and Russia, following deadly airstrike
    Belgian public and private sector to work together to counter cyber-attacks
    The Guardian highlights 10 of Brussels’ best music venues
    No cash withdrawals or electronic payments possible the night of March 1 to 2
    European Commission alarmed by growing racism in Europe
    Half of Brussels post offices have no Dutch-speaking staff
    Belgium orders face masks as it prepares for coronavirus spread
    Brussels Airlines scraps 30% of flights to Northern-Italy amid coronavirus fears
    View more

    Justice ministry paid out €250,000 in compensation for remand in 2019

    Saturday, 29 February 2020
    © PxHere

    The federal justice ministry last year paid out €242,601 to people who had been detained on remand awaiting trial and later released, the ministry has reported.

    People accused of a crime are often imprisoned before being tried, if a magistrate decides it is necessary. That is usually the case if the accused person is at risk of fleeing the jurisdiction, destroying evidence, interfering with witnesses or committing some other crime.

    However, because of the nature of the Belgian criminal justice system, such periods of remand in custody can be lengthy, sometimes running into years.

    According to the law, if the person is found not guilty at trial, or at some point charges are dropped, the person may apply for compensation to the disputes department of the justice ministry, which then has six months to give a response.

    Last year, 97 applications were received, of which 21 were rejected and 37 approved, for a total sum of €242,601.

    In the case of 39 applications, a final decision is still awaited as the six-month deadline has not yet been reached.

    The 2019 figure is slightly higher than the figure for 2018, when 89 applications were received and 61 approved, for a total in compensation of €352,533.

    The sums paid out in previous years were €334,814 in 2017, and €294,499 in 2016.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job