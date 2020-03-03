In Photos: Americans in Belgium vote for Super Tuesday

American Democratic voters living in Belgium gathered in Brussels to vote for the Super Tuesday primaries in the United States elections on Tuesday 3 March.

‘Democrats Abroad’ is the official Democratic Party arm for the estimated 7 million eligible voters living outside of the United States. In Belgium, they organised the Democrats Abroad Global Presidential Primary ahead of Super Tuesday, to help Americans to register to vote and receive their absentee ballots.

This year, Super Tuesday will see 14 State primaries and the American Samoa caucuses take place, amounting to over 34% of the total pledged delegates. As more delegates to the presidential nominating conventions can be won than on any other day, the outcome of Super Tuesday is considered a strong indicator of the most likely eventual nominee.

In addition to the 14 States that are voting on 3 March, all Americans abroad are considered an extra ‘State’ which can send delegates to the Democratic Convention in July, that will, in turn, choose the Democratic nominee for President.

This voting centre in Brussels is one of the over 230 in over 40 countries worldwide.

“The first Democrats Abroad voting centre opened in New Zealand this morning, so they have already been voting for quite some hours. The last Democrats Abroad centre will close on Saturday,” Kirsten, one of the volunteers at Democrats Abroad Belgium told The Brussels Times. “So the very first votes for Super Tuesday, and the very last ones too, will come from our organisation,” she added.

“Those absentee votes do make a difference,” Pauline Manos, the Chair of Democrats Abroad Belgium told The Brussels Times. “Americans abroad, in general, are making a difference in the elections. Elections are so close now, this is really important,” she added.

Americans abroad can vote up until 10 March, and the final results of the Democrats Abroad Belgium votes will be announced on 23 March.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times