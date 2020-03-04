 
Brussels Airlines moves Tegel flights to Brandenburg
Wednesday, 04 March, 2020
    Wednesday, 04 March 2020
    Brussels Airlines moves Tegel flights to Brandenburg

    Wednesday, 04 March 2020
    © Belga

    All carriers of the Lufthansa Group, including Brussels Airlines, will shift their flights from Berlin to Brandenburg in November, Brussels Airlines announced on Wednesday.

    However, Brussels Airlines will still run five daily flights to the German capital.

    The Lufthansa Group – Brussels Airlines, Austrian, Lufthansa and Swiss – will begin moving from Tegel Airport (TXL) in Berlin to new installations at Brandenburg Airport (BER) from 31 October. The operation will take one week and the current infrastructure at TXL will be closed on 8 November.

    Brussels Airlines has 32 flights per week between Brussels and Berlin. Their schedules will remain unchanged. Customers booking flights to the German capital for the period starting 8 November will no longer see TXL (Tegel) as a destination but BER (Brandenburg). Those who already have tickets for flights after 7 November will be informed of the change.

    Brussels Airlines flies to three destinations in Germany: Berlin, Hamburg and Hanover.

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

