 
Women’s Rights Day: Disabled women face denial of sexuality
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 05 March, 2020
Latest News:
Women’s Rights Day: Disabled women face denial of...
Many young Belgians unclear about sexual consent...
Coronavirus: Liège, Charleroi airports still in Phase 2...
Brussels wants zero traffic deaths by 2030...
Flanders ‘very concerned’ by EU Climate Law, says...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 05 March 2020
    Women’s Rights Day: Disabled women face denial of sexuality
    Many young Belgians unclear about sexual consent
    Coronavirus: Liège, Charleroi airports still in Phase 2
    Brussels wants zero traffic deaths by 2030
    Flanders ‘very concerned’ by EU Climate Law, says environment minister
    Coronavirus: Brussels Airlines reduces European flights by 23%
    Ixelles invites bids to take over Frit Flagey
    Belgian schools, hospitals denounce spread of coronavirus misinformation
    Airline bookings to Europe fall by 79% amid coronavirus fears
    EU reaches agreement on tourism data sharing with Airbnb, Tripadvisor etc
    Brussels: 4th highest GDP per capita in the EU
    Coronavirus: Greece bans public gatherings in 3 regions
    Second De Lijn bus attacked in the Netherlands in less than a week
    Delhaize pulls Corona/Mort Subite beer promotion
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 50 confirmed cases
    More than 8,500 fines in Brussels for parking in disabled spaces
    Quarantined Flemish family not immediately tested after return from Italy
    Coronavirus keeps over 290 million children worldwide from school
    Charleroi patient tests positive for coronavirus
    Production of face-masks locally is ‘pretty much impossible,’ says industry
    View more

    Women’s Rights Day: Disabled women face denial of sexuality

    Thursday, 05 March 2020
    Credit: Pexels

    Disabled women are consistently denied their sexuality and need for intimacy, according to a new push for appropriate education by a Belgian non-profit focused on sexuality and intimacy care.

    “We underestimate and systematically deny the need for intimacy and the sexuality of women with disabilities, with all the risks that entails,” explained Aditi (non-profit organisation, Centre for counselling, informing and supporting people with disabilities in their sexuality).

    On the occasion of the International Day for the Rights of Women on 8 March, Aditi wants to draw attention to the sexual abuse of disabled women as well as emphasise the importance of sexual education.

    “We see the slow disappearance of the taboo around the intimacy and sexuality of people with disabilities. We are more and more convinced that this group requires, needs and is entitled to a healthy sexual experience,” Aditi said.

    But breaking the taboo concerns mainly men, according to figures from the association. Aditi also noted, during its professional training in institutions, that discussions on the issue proceed pretty well with the male residents, but not with women. “A frequently heard discourse is that they would not be concerned by the subject,” the association explained.

    Aditi believes that women with disabilities suffer from a lack of knowledge about their own sexuality, and are therefore more exposed to sexual abuse. A University of Ghent survey, in 2018, showed that 120 disabled respondents had repeatedly been sexually abused. “Most of these women rarely speak, often because they think it is the rule of the game.”

    Aditi demands, therefore, that specialized education and institutions for the disabled address these issues more often and provide that particular public with a true sexual and relational education.

     The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job