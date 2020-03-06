 
Blokker unions call for clarity on fraud accusations against new owner
Friday, 06 March, 2020
    Friday, 06 March 2020
    Blokker unions call for clarity on fraud accusations against new owner

    Friday, 06 March 2020
    © Belga

    Unions at Blokker called on Friday for an urgent meeting to discuss the “lack of seriousness and clarity” surrounding Dutch businessman Dirk Bron, who recently acquired the 123 Blokker stores in Belgium but is under suspicion of fraud.

    In late February, the Dutch press reported that Bron was being prosecuted in the Netherlands on suspicion of bilking many of his business partners of millions of euros, which he denies.

    On Monday, a meeting between representatives of the Blokker staff and the new owner turned sour. The unions requested clarification on the suspicions of the Dutch justice authorities, which irked Bron, prompting him to walk out of the meeting, the Setca trade union said in a press release.

    The workers’ representatives also wanted answers on the resumption of work at Blokker. “There is nothing precise or really concrete,” the socialist union charged. “For us, it’s much too vague, and totally insufficient.”

    Setca also expressed surprise at not being informed of the amount transferred monthly to Bron in exchange for an agreement with the former shareholder of Blokker to freeze staff dismissals for one year.

    “Not having obtained any additional guarantee on keeping jobs beyond a year, and seeing the total lack of seriousness and clarity surrounding this personality, we have come together with the other trade unions to request a conciliation meeting with the relevant paritary commission,” Setca said.

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

