 
Belgium requested 60 extraditions in 2019
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 09 March, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: European Parliament cuts plenary session in Brussels...
Coronavirus: Limited economic impact for now, but things...
Belgium requested 60 extraditions in 2019...
Coronavirus: Belgium enters ‘enhanced Phase 2’...
European Commission: First 100 days with focus on...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 09 March 2020
    Coronavirus: European Parliament cuts plenary session in Brussels short
    Coronavirus: Limited economic impact for now, but things could get worse
    Belgium requested 60 extraditions in 2019
    Coronavirus: Belgium enters ‘enhanced Phase 2’
    European Commission: First 100 days with focus on political priorities
    Coronavirus: ‘We must choose who to treat,’ says Italian doctor
    Hungary only EU member state ranked as partly free
    Coronavirus: first two deaths in Germany
    Coronavirus: UK supermarkets ration toilet roll, sanitiser
    International School of Brussels closes due to coronavirus
    Coronavirus: Global infection tally rises to 110,000
    Parti Socialiste headquarters shut down after member tests positive for coronavirus
    Red Cross to support Brussels, Liège hospitals in coronavirus screenings
    Volunteers offered €4,000 to be infected with the coronavirus
    Famous Belgian lawyer does not hire women because of #MeToo
    Video surfaces of officer hitting female protester at Women’s Day march
    Coronavirus detected at NATO Brussels HQ
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 239 confirmed cases
    The importance of practical business and corporate strategy
    Brussels’ Women’s Day march tainted by police violence reports
    View more

    Belgium requested 60 extraditions in 2019

    Monday, 09 March 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Belgium issued 60 extradition requests in 2019, with the largest number – 22 – addressed to Syria, according to Justice Department figures quoted on Monday by La Dernière Heure newspaper.

    The requests included one made to Monaco for Christophe Henrotay, a football agent arrested for corruption and money laundering.

    When Belgium requests the extradition of a suspect from a third country, Belgian rules apply. “The extradited person is accompanied by two Belgian police officers who go to the country in question and travel back with the person,” Justice Department Spokesperson Edward Landtsheere said.

    “If the police services determine that the individual is very dangerous, the escort can comprise three or four persons,” he explained, adding, however, that “this measure is exceptional and has to be justified.”

    On the other hand, Belgium received many more extradition requests than it issued last year. Of the 84 it received, 25 were from Turkey, 12 from Albania and nine from the United States.

    In 2017, there were 92 such requests, and in 2018 there were 105.

    However, Landtsheere stressed that an extradition request did not necessarily mean the extradition itself was done. “The conditions need to be met, and the extradition process takes time,” he explained.

    Extradition is only possible if there is an international treaty, a convention between Belgium and the third country concerned. The State of Belgium has signed bilateral treaties with 40 countries.

    Iraq is not among them.

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job