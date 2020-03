Four people have been quarantined, as a precautionary measure, in their cabins on the cruise ship that has docked in the port of Zeebrugge, the port authority said Wednesday.

None of the four people are showing symptoms at the moment. The ship’s 3,000 passengers are so far not allowed to go ashore.

Related News

“One of these four passengers has been in contact with a German who tested positive for the coronavirus. As a precautionary measure, this person and those accompanying him have been placed in quarantine, but none of them is showing symptoms at the moment. So there is no reason to panic at the moment,” said a spokeswoman for the port of Zeebrugge.

The port authority is currently consulting with the FPS Public Health about the management of the ship’s passengers.

The Brussels Times