 
How did Fedasil lose track of eight minors rescued from human traffickers?
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 12 March, 2020
Latest News:
How did Fedasil lose track of eight minors...
Belgium in Brief: Travel Bans, 399 Confirmed Cases...
Brussels nursing home quarantined after 34 test positive...
Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 399 confirmed cases...
Coronavirus: #StayHomeBelgium gains traction on Twitter...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 12 March 2020
    How did Fedasil lose track of eight minors rescued from human traffickers?
    Belgium in Brief: Travel Bans, 399 Confirmed Cases
    Brussels nursing home quarantined after 34 test positive for coronavirus
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 399 confirmed cases
    Coronavirus: #StayHomeBelgium gains traction on Twitter
    Stopping public transport is ‘not an option’, says Mobility Minister
    ‘Corona Time’ photo of Flemish students: ‘No offence intended’
    All Belgian general hospitals mobilised to slowdown coronavirus
    Belgians far from keen on limiting speed to improve air quality
    Coronavirus: first cases in Bolivia, Honduras and Cuba
    Coronavirus: EU member states impose borders controls
    Record cycling deaths in 2019, as road accidents increase once again
    Coronavirus: Flanders bans visits to nursing homes
    Coronavirus: Belgium advises against non-essential travel to Spain
    Trump bans travellers from Schengen area to US
    Coronavirus Italy: all shops closed, except for food and healthcare
    Coronavirus: Pandemic can be controlled
    Coronavirus: Brussels launches website and poster campaign
    Coronavirus outbreak is a global pandemic, WHO says
    Coronavirus: Doctors need paid for telephone consultations
    View more

    How did Fedasil lose track of eight minors rescued from human traffickers?

    Thursday, 12 March 2020
    One of the reception centres run by the federal asylum agency. © Belga

    The Belgian authorities, including the justice minister, have admitted a group of eight minors being smuggled through Belgium by a human trafficking gang were lost after they walked out of accommodation run by the federal asylum agency and disappeared.

    Last week the British police arrested three men in connection with a human trafficking ring, while police in Belgium arrested the driver of the truck when stopped at Gentbrugge.

    The lorry was carrying 10 migrants, two adults and eight minors, all believed to be from South-East Asia. They had been smuggled in a lorry carrying a load of car tyres.

    Our close working with our Belgian partners in this instance has led to the safeguarding of a number of migrants who had been put in a very dangerous situation, and we are grateful for their support,” said Detective Chief Superintendent Gerry McLean, regional head of investigation for the National Crime Agency in the UK.

    But DCS McLean spoke too soon.

    According to federal justice minister Koen Geens, replying to a parliamentary question from Ben Segers (sp.a) in the justice committee, by the time the British investigation was announcing the safe delivery of the minors, they had already disappeared, most likely back into the hands of the smugglers.

    The minors had been handed over to Fedasil, the federal agency for asylum and migration. However that organisation denied responsibility.

    If there are indications of human trafficking, the prosecutor’s office has to take protective measures and contact a specialised institution,” a spokesperson said.

    It is strange that [the minors] were dropped off with us, because that is not our mission. We are very upset about this.”

    Heidi De Pauw, head of Child Focus, agreed. Her office has tracked a large number of minors from Vietnam being smuggled through Belgium in the past year. When stopped, she said, they often show a desire to escape from the authorities, presumably to continue their journey to the UK.

    The matter of human trafficking from Vietnam to the UK became a major issue last year when a refrigerated container was found in the port of Purfleet in Essex in southern England with the bodies of 39 Vietnamese migrants inside. The container had passed through Zeebrugge on its way to England.

    These minors should have been brought to a specialised institution that handles underage victims of human trafficking,” Segers said.

    One such specialist is the institution Esperanto in Wallonia (the exact location is not publicised).

    This time, nobody called us,” said director Sébastien Biaudelle. He feels certain the children were the victims of traffickers.

    They are pressured to work to pay off the debt of their family in Vietnam. It’s a question of exploitation. Often they go to work in nail salons, where they are exposed to toxic vapours.”

    This is unacceptable because it was alas so predictable,” Segers said. “It would have been better to opt for a small-scale reception in a secluded, protected environment. What is needed is a plan to be followed. If Vietnamese minors are picked up, an alarm should go off and everything should be done to prevent them falling back into the hands of the criminal networks.”

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job