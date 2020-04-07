 
Delhaize spends €170 million on coronavirus safety measures
Tuesday, 07 April, 2020
Delhaize spends €170 million on coronavirus safety measures
    Credit: Belga

    The parent company of Belgian supermarket chain Delhaize is taking measures against the new coronavirus (Covid-19) epidemic that will amount to over €170 million.

    These measures concern the safety of its employees in stores, that of customers and donations to associations and local communities, distribution group Ahold Delhaize announced on Tuesday.

    The company will invest €44 million in “additional safety and protective measures” for its employees, it said. In terms of customers, the company has introduced “special opening hours for the elderly and other vulnerable populations” among other measures. In addition, Ahold Delhaize brands “have so far committed nearly €20 million to charitable donations” which include donations to local food banks, the feeding of first responders and the Red Cross.

    “I want to recognize the resilience and courage demonstrated by all the medical and emergency professionals working on the front line,” said Ahold Delhaize CEO Frans Muller. 

    “Our own sector has also proven to be vital at this time – supported by associates across all our brands, in our supply chains, and at our support offices,” Muller said. “Their determined efforts and the care and teamwork they exhibit every day fill me with pride. I am both impressed and humbled by their actions in this time of great need.”

    The announcement follows strikes by several Delhaize stores in Belgium last Wednesday as staff protested inadequate working conditions in light of the virus. 

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times

