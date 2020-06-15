Webshop launched for products by workers with a disability
Credit: Belga
The first Belgian webshop of products made by workers with disabilities was launched on Monday, the sector for sheltered workshops announced.
The initiative brings together the three regional umbrella organisations representing employers of sheltered workshops in Belgium.
While sheltered workshops generally supply traditional companies on a subcontracting basis, many of them “also manufacture their own products,” explained Benoit Ceysens, president of the sector’s Brussels federation (Febrap).