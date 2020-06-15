Webshop launched for products by workers with a disability

The first Belgian webshop of products made by workers with disabilities was launched on Monday, the sector for sheltered workshops announced.

The initiative brings together the three regional umbrella organisations representing employers of sheltered workshops in Belgium.

While sheltered workshops generally supply traditional companies on a subcontracting basis, many of them “also manufacture their own products,” explained Benoit Ceysens, president of the sector’s Brussels federation (Febrap).

“Sheltered workshops have long since ceased to limit themselves to historical subcontracting activities such as packaging,” said the President of Wallonia’s federation (Eweta), Stéphane Emmanuelidis.

“Today, their production sites are innovative, use the latest technologies and meet the highest quality requirements,” Emmanuelidis added.

The webshop offers an “additional sales channel” that can increase “employment opportunities for our workers,” Ceysens concluded.

The Brussels Times