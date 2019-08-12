 
15,000 Belgians earned a total of 30.5 million euros through untaxed jobs
Monday, 12 August, 2019
    15,000 Belgians earned a total of 30.5 million euros through untaxed jobs

    Monday, 12 August 2019
    Credit: Unsplash

    15,000 Belgians earned a total of 30.5 million euros in a year through a second untaxed job. 

    De Zondag reported on the story on Sunday. The jobs declared via this system range from sports lessons to small manual jobs.  

    Workers can take on a second job during their free time without paying any additional tax (so long as they earn no more than 6,000 euros through the second job) since the 15th of July 2018. They then have to declare their earnings via the ONSS (National Social Security Office) website. 

    Nearly 70% of these second jobs people were to do with sport. Administrative aid, cultural guide, care worker and maintenance worker were also popular. 

    The Construction Federation once again warned that this system can create unfair competition. But the Social Security and Health minister Maggie De Block has denied this. 

     Sarah Johansson
    The Brussels Times

