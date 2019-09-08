 
Health workers' protest set for 9 September
Sunday, 08 September, 2019
    Health workers’ protest set for 9 September

    Sunday, 08 September 2019
    © Belga

    Health workers demonstrate on Monday 9 September outside the offices of the Employment Agency to protest against working conditions in the health-care sector in Wallonia and Brussels.

    They deplore the fact that a 25 October 2017 agreement has not yet been implemented and plan to carry out protest actions in September as they did in June within the framework of the White Coat Tuesdays.

    Their main grievances have to do with supervision standards and difficulty in recovering overtime hours.

    “The White Coats will demonstrate on the morning of 9 September outside the offices of SPF Emploi (Employment Department) to remind the government of its promises,” the Christian trade union federation CNE told the Journal du Médecin on Friday.

    The protest movement, launched by the CNE, began in early June and continued each Tuesday for one month. The unions then warned that they would resume their actions after the summer holidays if necessary.

    They now plan to make good their promise on Monday, when the sector’s unions and employers’ federations will meet at the SPF Emploi.

    The unionists “will caIl out their employers before the meeting,” the CNE explained, adding that it meant to keep up the mobilisation after that.

    A day of national actions is already programmed for Friday 24 October, the eve of the second anniversary of the 2017 agreement.

    The CNE says it has contacted the other unions with a view to carrying out the actions in a common front.

    Oscar Schneider
    The Brussels Times

