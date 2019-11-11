 
One worker in five at risk of burn-out in Belgium
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 11 November, 2019
Latest News:
Arson ‘probable’ cause of fire in future housing...
One worker in five at risk of burn-out...
Man calls police to confess murder of own...
Belgian politician Evelyne Huytebroeck becomes co-president of European...
Angèle named Best Female French-language artist...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 11 November 2019
    Arson ‘probable’ cause of fire in future housing centre for asylum seekers
    One worker in five at risk of burn-out in Belgium
    Man calls police to confess murder of own father
    Belgian politician Evelyne Huytebroeck becomes co-president of European Green party
    Angèle named Best Female French-language artist
    Thomas Cook collapse to cost more than 30 million euros
    N-VA does not believe in coalition with the PS
    Belgium’s banks join forces against money launderers
    Belgium’s Queen Mathilde wins prestigious German Bambi award
    Minister defends Wallonia’s budget deficit
    Fourth JD Sports store looted after racist remarks by store manager
    Belgium to update emergency calls service from early 2020
    Belgians prove to be fickle energy consumers
    Tears for Catalonia
    Suspect arrested in the fake taxi driver sexual assault case of ULB student
    Bullet fired at judge’s office in courthouse in Liège province
    Strike at De Lijn: bus traffic seriously disrupted in Flemish Brabant
    Brussels Airport cancels 11 flights on second day of Lufthansa strike
    Car share schemes found to be not so green
    How five Brussels municipalities will make cycling easier from 2020
    View more

    One worker in five at risk of burn-out in Belgium

    Monday, 11 November 2019
    The people who took part in the study mainly reported physical symptoms, which affect one in four workers. Credit: Pixino

    Around 18% of workers are at risk of burn-out, according to a study by Bright Link, an organisation attached to the UCLouvain that focuses on burn-out prevention. 

    The study’s conclusions were published by L’Echo on Saturday. 

    The people who took part in the study mainly reported physical symptoms, which affect one in four workers (29%) according to the “2019 burn-out barometer.” Muscular tension, insomnia and intestinal problems are the most common symptoms. In addition, only four in ten workers (41.6%) said they felt well-rested. 

    As well as physical symptoms, one in five workers (20.8%) also suffer emotional fatigue. The symptoms most frequently mentioned include anxiety, irritability and sensitivity. Finally, one on six workers also feel cognitive fatigue. 

    So, what are the main causes of these symptoms? Two in three workers (65%) mentioned contradictory work directives, which is the main stress factor, closely followed by their workload (62% of the workers). 

    Sarah Johansson
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job