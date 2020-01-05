 
Four in ten SMEs say lack of Belgian government is affecting them
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 05 January, 2020
Latest News:
Four in ten SMEs say lack of Belgian...
Missing couple probably killed in accident, investigators say...
Over 100 billion Whatsapp messages sent on New...
Half of all plots of land in Flanders...
American website wins prestigious Belgian beer award...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 05 January 2020
    Four in ten SMEs say lack of Belgian government is affecting them
    Missing couple probably killed in accident, investigators say
    Over 100 billion Whatsapp messages sent on New Year’s Eve
    Half of all plots of land in Flanders could require testing
    American website wins prestigious Belgian beer award
    At least 1,238 immigrants died trying to get to Europe by sea in 2019
    SHRO says more than 380,000 have died during nine years of war in Syria
    Three hospitalised in Brussels for CO poisoning during ritual
    Police search bed of the Senne for missing 21-year-old
    Stib aims to increase and improve in 2020
    Main target of tax denunciations: the ex
    Ecuadorian ex-president, now resident in Belgium, charged with corruption
    Man shot by neighbour while carrying out home repairs has died in hospital
    Test-Achats warns of abuses of gym subscriptions
    De Block tightens rules for asylum seekers
    ‘Iran never won a war but never lost a negotiation,’ Trump tweets following air strike
    Dakar 2020: Tom Colsoul has big plans together with Dutch pilot Bernhard ten Brinke
    Test-Achats denounces subscription abuse at fitness clubs
    Eden Hazard still out injured
    Search for student missing since New Year’s Eve halted after three days
    View more

    Four in ten SMEs say lack of Belgian government is affecting them

    Sunday, 05 January 2020

    Six months after the Belgian elections, four in ten small-medium sized enterprises (SMEs) say the current political situation is affecting their recruitment plans.  

    This was reported by only a fifth of these businesses in June, according to the latest SD Worx study published on Saturday.

    The human resources service’s study indicates recruitment plans have not changed for the moment as around a third of SMEs are looking to recruit during the first trimester of 2020. 

    SD Worx says the lack of growth in employment “could be explained by the current political impasse.” The number of small and medium businesses (less than a hundred employees) that think the situation is having an effect on their recruitment has doubled in six months. 

    “We already saw an increase in the number of businesses saying the situation was affecting their recruitment plans back in September. That trend is continuing today as we have gone from two in ten SMEs to four in ten,” says Vassilios Skarlidis, regional SME director at SD Worx. 

    “We don’t know if there will be an extension to the ‘target-group first worker reduction’ that was reinforced with the ‘tax shift,’” he explained. 

    The poll was based on a December study involving 626 company bosses and personnel managers. 

    Sarah Johansson
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job