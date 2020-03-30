Coronavirus: Netherlands extends key measures past 6 April...

Some of the measures put in place by the Dutch government to curb the spread of the new coronavirus (Covid-19) will be extended, according to Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf.

The measures that will be extended are known as the “6 April package” and include the closing of schools and the hospitality sector, staying at home as much as possible, social distancing and a ban on gatherings of three or more people. Another measure that bans events requiring a licence is in place until 1 June and will currently not be extended.

While it is not yet clear until when the measures will stay in place, an announcement is expected by Tuesday evening, according to De Telegraaf.

Related Articles

Further-reaching measures for the Netherlands would be desirable according to a group of experts known as the Outbreak Management Team, though the Dutch newspaper does not specify whether new measures will be added to the current list.

The news follows Belgian Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès’ announcement on Friday that Belgium would be extending its far-reaching measures until at least 19 April.

The Netherlands now counts 11,750 cases of coronavirus and 864 casualties according to the latest data from the Dutch National Institute for Health and Environment (RIVM).

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times