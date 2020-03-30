 
Coronavirus: Netherlands extends key measures past 6 April
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 30 March, 2020
Latest News:
Coronavirus: Netherlands extends key measures past 6 April...
Spitting or coughing at police officers is “unacceptable”...
Coronavirus: phone line launched for worried pet owners...
Accession negotiations opened with Albania and North Macedonia...
Coronavirus: Can you still visit your partner?...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 30 March 2020
    Coronavirus: Netherlands extends key measures past 6 April
    Spitting or coughing at police officers is “unacceptable”
    Coronavirus: phone line launched for worried pet owners
    Accession negotiations opened with Albania and North Macedonia but no date set yet
    Coronavirus: Can you still visit your partner?
    Coronavirus: Belgian hospitals brace for ‘week of truth’
    Coronavirus: 82 deaths in 24 hours in Belgium, 513 total
    Belgium in Brief: Is April Cancelled?
    Coronavirus: KBC suspends dividends
    Coronavirus: Belgium reaches 11,899 confirmed cases
    Coronavirus: over 720,000 infected worldwide
    Coronavirus: testing approved for suspected cases in prisons, nursing homes
    Coronavirus: Supermarkets allowed to give discounts again
    Coronavirus: ‘reopening of schools should be the first step’
    Coronavirus: Belgium looks to increase tests to 10,000 per day
    Coronavirus: Leuven Hospital refuses 3,000 unreliable masks
    Coronavirus: Brussels hospital turns snorkelling masks into respirators
    The downside of cleaner Brussels air: the scent of cow manure
    Coronavirus: Liège has highest number of infections among Wallonia’s provinces
    EU and US stress need for stronger international cooperation
    View more

    Coronavirus: Netherlands extends key measures past 6 April

    Monday, 30 March 2020
    The Netherlands will extend certain measures past their current deadline of 6 April. Credit: Pixabay

    Some of the measures put in place by the Dutch government to curb the spread of the new coronavirus (Covid-19) will be extended, according to Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf.

    The measures that will be extended are known as the “6 April package” and include the closing of schools and the hospitality sector, staying at home as much as possible, social distancing and a ban on gatherings of three or more people. Another measure that bans events requiring a licence is in place until 1 June and will currently not be extended.

    While it is not yet clear until when the measures will stay in place, an announcement is expected by Tuesday evening, according to De Telegraaf.

    Related Articles

     

    Further-reaching measures for the Netherlands would be desirable according to a group of experts known as the Outbreak Management Team, though the Dutch newspaper does not specify whether new measures will be added to the current list.

    The news follows Belgian Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès’ announcement on Friday that Belgium would be extending its far-reaching measures until at least 19 April.

    The Netherlands now counts 11,750 cases of coronavirus and 864 casualties according to the latest data from the Dutch National Institute for Health and Environment (RIVM).

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job