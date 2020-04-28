 
Delivery of tests will increase five-fold in May, predicts WHO
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 28 April, 2020
Latest News:
Delivery of tests will increase five-fold in May,...
Number of electric bike journeys has doubled, says...
Coronavirus: Austria to progressively lift lockdown from 1...
Belgians develop anonymous contact tracing system...
Cotton, wool, silk: fabric used for face masks...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 28 April 2020
    Delivery of tests will increase five-fold in May, predicts WHO
    Number of electric bike journeys has doubled, says Billy Bike
    Coronavirus: Austria to progressively lift lockdown from 1 May
    Belgians develop anonymous contact tracing system
    Cotton, wool, silk: fabric used for face masks ‘not important’
    Belgium in Brief: The Mask Dilemma
    Coronavirus: nurseries to reopen normally from 4 May
    Coronavirus: 134 new deaths, 123 hospital admissions in Belgium
    Face masks ‘give false sense of security,’ says De Block
    Even ‘worst case’ EVs pollute less than traditional vehicles, study finds
    Coronavirus: Germany’s infection rate increases
    Coronavirus continues to plague understaffed nursing home in Brussels
    Covid-19 should be recognised as work-related illness, trade union says
    ‘Belgian’ wolves Noëlla and August expecting cubs
    Lockdown: TUI Belgium cancels all trips until 7 June
    Not all waste will be collected separately in Brussels this week
    De Lijn will be (almost) back to normal from 4 May
    No financial support yet for Brussels Airlines
    Coronavirus not only affects lungs, but blood as well
    Brussels Expo to install disinfecting UV lamps in bid to relaunch activities
    View more

    Delivery of tests will increase five-fold in May, predicts WHO

    Tuesday, 28 April 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The World Health Organisation (WHO) thinks it is “likely” to be able to deliver a five-fold increase in tests for the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in May.

    The demand for medical equipment has reached up to 200% of the usual figures, said one of its officials in Geneva on Tuesday. So far, more than a million tests have been relayed to 126 countries, but “in small quantities,” the WHO supply chief told the press. These have helped identify imported cases and contacts around them, and the system has had “some success.”

    Some 1.5 million more tests are expected soon. The volume is expected to increase fivefold in May compared to the last six weeks, according to the WHO.

    Related News:

     

    Compared to the usual figures, the demand for personal protective equipment, tests and biomedical products has increased in some cases by 100% and even up to 200%. The WHO believes that it has not been long in launching its efforts.

    “The market could not respond” to the challenges, it said. Especially because most of the economic partners were in China and had to shut down their factories, but also because some states had limited their exports, and air traffic had been reduced.

    However, it was possible to deliver personal protection components quickly to around 80 countries. The WHO and other UN agencies then decided on a “different approach” by launching their own airlift with commercial aircraft.

    Because of this, the World Food Programme (WFP) was able to relay supplies to more than 50 countries in Africa. It also warned that the number of people suffering from severe acute malnutrition could double in the next three months in nine East African countries if no assistance is provided.

    The Brussels Times

    Top jobs in Brussels and beyond
    PHP Developer
    Page

    See all jobs
    Post a job