Second coronavirus peak not likely, says leading intensivist...

There will not be a second coronavirus peak for Belgium, according to Geert Meyfroidt, President of the Belgian Society of Intensive Care Medicine.

As Belgium phases out of lockdown, people are worried about a potential second wave of coronavirus, but this is not likely according to Meyfroidt.

Regardless, hospitals remain vigilant. Sufficient capacity is being maintained in both intensive care units and regular inpatient wards, according to Meyfroidt, with plans in place to be able to quickly expand.

However, the consequences of the country’s deconfinement still need to be monitored. “It is more important to keep an eye on the number of new hospitalisations and not just on the total number of cases in intensive care,” Meyfroidt said.

“In intensive care, there are mostly first-wave patients,” Meyfroidt explained, meaning they are not a good representation of the number of new hospitalisations.

