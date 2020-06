Visits are possible again in Belgian hospitals since Tuesday, Public Health Minister Maggie De Block announced in the House Health Committee.

The permission is not an obligation, however, and each establishment has its own rules to comply with regulations to curb the spread of the new coronavirus (Covid-19).

The Federal Public Health Service (FPS Public Health) had sent a letter to the hospitals to that effect, and the measure was published on Belgium’s official coronavirus website.

Related Articles

Temporary hospital leave for children and adolescents under the age of 18 will also be permitted, the FPS Public Health said, with the hospital providing a system that guarantees the safety of other patients and staff.

The rules for visits to psychiatric hospitals, on the other hand, remain in force.

The Brussels Times